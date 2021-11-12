ANGOLA — The sounds of the holidays will fill the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts as Trine University presents several concerts during the month of December.
The university’s Holiday Concert Series kicks off with The Lettermen on Dec. 3.
For 60 years, The Lettermen have kept the meaning of harmony alive with their soft, romantic, harmonic blend of music, which they will feature with a variety of holiday favorites.
The concert will begin at 8 p.m., with doors to the Ryan Concert Hall opening at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25-$45.
The Trine University Choir and Chamber Orchestra will present their annual Community Christmas Concert beginning at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Featuring holiday music and closing with a singalong Christmas medley, the concert is free and open to the public.
The Steuben County Festival Choir returns to the Ryan Concert Hall to present its annual performance of Handel’s “Messiah” at 2 p.m. on Dec. 12.
The concert features accompaniment by a full orchestra and organ as the choir joins together again to present the most performed piece of music in the Classical repertoire in a centuries-old tradition. Tickets are $10.
On Dec. 21, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic and soloist Stephanie Carlson will take a journey through the winter wonderlands and traditional Christmases of bygone days right up to the present in an entertaining concert of traditional and contemporary favorites.
The Philharmonic’s annual Holiday Pops concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with tickets ranging from $35-$45.
Tickets for all events are available at trineutickets.universitytickets.com.
For more information about T. Furth Center for Performing Arts events, visit trine.edu/furth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.