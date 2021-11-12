Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 47F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy. Snow showers developing after midnight. Low around 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%.