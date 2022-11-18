“Make a joyful noise to the LORD, all the earth! Serve the LORD with gladness! Come into his presence with singing! Know that the LORD, he is God! It is he who made us, and we are his;
we are his people, and the sheep of his pasture. Enter his gates with thanksgiving, and his courts with praise! Give thanks to him; bless his name! For the LORD is good; his steadfast love endures forever, and his faithfulness to all generations.” Psalm 100: 1-5; ESV
As I write this article, I note that the day is cold, grey and dreary. There’s snow on the ground (which I love snow!) and several of the people I have met with today are not as excited about it as I am. Even with what I just shared; I am thankful for so much!
I believe that more and more people are focusing on what is wrong with today’s society and/or their circumstances rather than rejoicing about what is going right. I have always believed that what you focus on is what you see. We might be conditioned to this reality; but it doesn’t mean that we need to stay this way. We have the ability to change our focus and to begin to appreciate the MANY blessings God bestows in each of our lives.
The writer of this Psalm has focused on the person of God and notices how much He has done for us. If you look at the book of Psalm, you see a pattern of rejoicing and gut-wrenching sorrow and despair from the writers. David, one of these writers, could be sharing his deepest and darkest moments and at the very end of his writings, will praise and see the goodness of the LORD. It isn’t that David is ignoring the situations, it’s simply that he knows how God is with him all his life. It’s because he knows that there are better days coming. David knows that God continues to bless. We can learn from this!
What is there to focus on lately? We have inflation, supply shortages, crime is increasing, people are unkind to one another… should I go on? How can you even think about focusing on the positive when it’s overcome by such dark things? My opening statements talked about how gloomy things are for this day… am I focused on the joy of the day? Yes.
I am thankful for a day like today because it reminds me to appreciate the good days where there’s sun and warmth and these days will return soon. I can enjoy that I have a family that loves me, that my needs are met, that even in my struggles, I find comfort in these, and how even when I make mistakes, I still have God’s agape/Unlossible Love. I can see people desiring and caring for others in very real ways; helping them to feel valued and loved. I can see how the community is working together to be there for one another and helping where they can and how they can. I see people gathering and having fun and really mean it as they share happiness. You might be asking, “What is making the difference?” Choice.
Getting caught up in the negativity of the day is a choice one makes. Yes, it can be overwhelming if we allow it to become this. However, we can choose to make our focus to become fixated on the joys of the day. Everyday has some element of joy in it if we look close enough. Every problem has a solution, every tear can be wiped away, and every hurt can bring healing. No, this isn’t having a Hallmark movie mentality; it’s having faith in the God of all creation caring for us.
Instead of focusing on the possible negativity of Thanksgiving – having to clean the house, preparing the massive amount of food for those you are entertaining and trying to make everyone happy, clean up afterwards and whatever else you want to throw in the mix, look at the joys. Be thankful for those who are a part of your life; even if it’s just a few, or even if they have passed: they were still part of your life and they loved you dearly as well as you having the ability to love them as you do. Rejoice that you have what you do have, even if it’s little: there are those who have nothing. Be thankful for your faith, even if it’s small: faith brings hope and hope brings dreams into reality. There’s so much more to be thankful for! Read the provided Psalm.
I am not here to preach to you (although I am a pastor); I am just reminding you that there is far more joy than pain, sorrow, and troubles in this world. If you take time to look close enough, you just might find that you can actually have a thankful Thanksgiving.
