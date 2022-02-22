Numerous people arrested over past four days
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests by law enforcement officers Friday through Monday. Formal charges, if any, are filed by the Steuben County Prosecutor's Office.
• Ricky S. Colwell, 27, of the 1800 block of West Long Lake Road, Pleasant Lake, arrested in the 4800 block of South Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, on charges of misdemeanor theft and possession of paraphernalia.
• James D. Crody, 55, of the 100 block of Center Court, Hamilton, arrested at the 343 mile marker of Interstate 69 on a charge of felony battery of a public safety official engaged in duty.
• Ricardo Cruz Gonzalez, 26, of the 300 block of South Monroe Street, Sturgis, Michigan, arrested on North Wayne Street at Wendell Jacob Avenue on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Kelsey R. Gaona, 29, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 175W, Fremont, arrested at home on a charge of felony assisting a criminal.
• Mark W. Gibbs, 43, of the 800 block of Hyde Street, Middleton, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Roger F. Incer Flores, 32, of the 900 block of Griswald Court, Auburn, arrested on I-69 at the 348 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without ever obtaining a license.
• Hunter D. Light, 22, of the 10000 block of East C.R. 275S, LaGrange, arrested on I-69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Blake A. Lonsbury, 33, of the 400 block of West Broad Street, arrested in the 8700 block of West Orland Road on a warrant alleging two counts of felony theft of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
• Angela Mayer, 39, of the 100 block of Joe Wheeler Street, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony escape.
• Nikolus J. Nevois, 31, of the 6200 block of North C.R. 175W, Fremont, arrested at home on a warrant alleging felony burglary and misdemeanor invasion of privacy and contempt of court.
• Clayton R. Ostrander, 29, of the 7800 block of South Wayne Street, Hamilton, arrested at home on a charge of felony domestic battery in the presence of a child younger than 16.
• Jarad M. Pease, 29, of the 500 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at Woodard Street at West Maumee Street, on a charge of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.
• Trey A. Pool, 29, of the 2300 block of West Orland Road, arrested on Mill Street at Wohlert Street, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Patricia A. Reffeitt, 47, homeless, arrested on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Brittany L. Ritter, 27, of the 2600 block of North C.R. 400W, arrested at the jail on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Joseph A. Seibel, 37, of the 2100 block of East Bristol Street, Elkhart, arrested on Interstate 80-90 at the 142 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tyler C. Szapkiw, 28, of Lane 405A Jimmerson Lake, Fremont, arrested at the intersection of Mill and McKinley streets, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
• Tomas H. Teofilo, 40, of the 400 block of North Washington Street, arrested on S.R. 127 at S.R. 120, Fremont, on a charge of misdemeanor operating a vehicle without every obtaining a license.
• Jordan A. Wendorf, 34, of the 00 block of Hatch Avenue, Coldwater, Michigan, arrested in the 2000 block of North Wayne Street, on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle and misdemeanor theft.
• Richard A. Wright, 21, of the 9200 block of Blue Pine Drive, Indianapolis, arrested on I-59 at the 345 mile marker on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
• Carlin J. Yoder, 20, of the 1400 lock of North C.R. 1000W, Shipshewana, arrested on I-69 at U.S. 20, on a charge of misdemeanor operating while intoxicated.
