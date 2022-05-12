Please read Romans 8:1 – 11
Life is hard. Regardless of who you are, where you are from, what you do for a living; life has a tremendous toll on every person. I know that there are people out there who may argue with me on this point because they see some who have privileges that they don’t have in that they don’t have to struggle as much as they do. The fact is, everybody has various trials and tribulations in life that they go through. People are constantly looking for ways to improve their quality of life; however, do they take as much time and effort to improve their spiritual life and happiness?
Take a moment to read the passage provided if you have not done so already. How does this passage speak to you on building up your life in the Spirit? What I see in the mist of this is Paul teaching us how the law of the Spirit supersedes the law of man: the things of the flesh motivate the things of the flesh and tries to distract us from our intimacy with God. Here, we see Paul sharing with us how God was able to send his son Jesus the likeness of man (not just in the physical shape, but also in every other manner apart from being born into sin). Jesus is and was tempted in every way that we are today, and he knows intimately how tough those temptations are. Those temptations could have caused Jesus to sin if he allowed himself to give into those same temptations.
Paul also writes that the choice is ours to make of how we follow God or follow the things of the flesh. For some, we may feel or predisposition because of the way that we grew up for some of the things that we have done in our past to ignore our sinfulness because we were taught that that sinfulness was very common; and even natural. Some of us may feel that we are lost cause is already and that God’s grace cannot reach us. I know beyond a shadow of a doubt that God’s grace will reach out to everyone who ask for it! These things are very scriptural and are backed up by the Holy Spirit proves these to be true. God has promised us through His Son that whosoever believes in him shall not hers but have everlasting life. This everlasting life is not talking about the physical; it speaks to our spiritual side. And Paul writes in this chapter in a way that helps us to be able to think beyond just the physical realm of the flesh but also into the spiritual realm.
The question is, how can we have in mind as you are everyday life today? Is it even possible for today’s believer to live a godly life spiritually? The answer is yes! It is possible because of the power of the Scriptures, the movement of the Holy Spirit within us, our communion with God the Father because of the sacrifice of Jesus and His Resurrection. Allow me to explain:
• The Scriptures is the Word of God; John 1:1 gives us the description of how this is not just the physical book that we read from, but that Jesus is the Word.
• The Holy Spirit is the 3rd part of the Trinity who moves us towards God, Jesus and the word of God. The Holy Spirit says Amen to what God and Jesus says about who they are and who the Holy Spirit is.
• God the Father longs to have intimacy with us and gives us every opportunity to commune with Him. At the same time, God does not force Himself upon us and allows us the choice to either have a relationship with them or not. In this offer is not a one time only deal; it is for the life of our life: that as long as we have breath in her body we have the ability to have a relationship with God.
In the same way that we try to do our very best for her own physical bodies, we should also have the same desire to have the same care for our spiritual bodies. He and the and as we do this, God will show us ways to be able to be more like Him by putting aside the desires of the flesh and to take on the new nature through Christ our Lord. It is something that we have to work on on a regular basis; but well worth it because we now begin to have the heart and attitude of Christ our Lord.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.