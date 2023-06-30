ANGOLA — The Fox Lake Preservation Foundation has taken a new step in making sure the Black resort that touches the southwest edge of Angola keeps its rich history alive.
The weekend of Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved people, the Preservation Foundation participate in a Scan-A-Thon.
Working with The Indiana Album, numerous property owners and lake visitors, young and old alike, shared their photographs and documents to be preserved in the historical project.
“Eventually we would like to do oral histories,” said Carol Karst, one of the organizers of the event and a year-round Fox Lake resident.
Fox Lake was able to capitalize on becoming part of the outreach of The Indiana Album because they were trying to gain more historical insight from underserved communities, such as Black communities, like Fox Lake. It was part of a grant targeted toward seeking out more diverse communities, such as Blacks.
“That’s why we did it, to capture the African American history here,” Karst said. “In that way, Fox Lake qualified.”
Joan Hostetler, Indianpolis and director of The Indiana Album, explained that Fox Lake fit the group’s goal of trying to add more people who were not represented in their project and also in the collection of Indiana history at large.
“We had a goal to add a grant from Indiana humanities to scan more of our underrepresented communities and that includes not only Black history or ethnic history, but small towns in southern Indiana that don’t have a historical society. So I’m not exactly sure how they found out about us but it really tied in with their preservation mission to try to collect their history,” Hostetler said.
The Indiana Album Inc. is a nonprofit organization that borrows, digitizes, catalogs, and shares photographs, postcards, and graphics depicting Indiana from all eras. It has been funded by many entities, including Indiana Humanities, the National Endowment for the Humanities, Indiana Landmarks, the Indiana State Library, Indiana Historical Society and the Lilly Endowment, among others. The Indiana Album started its work of collecting images of Indiana in 2012 and has more than 24,000 scans the public can view on its website, indianaalbum.com.
There were 176 scans made during the Fox Lake event, Hostetler said.
Fox Lake has done much to preserve its history and is included on the National Register of Historic Places. There’s an Indiana historical marker near the Public Access Site telling a brief history of the community and a monument for it’s historic designation at the southwest end of the lake.
“It seems like they’re doing great work here for preservation of the buildings and kind of the whole culture of the place,” Hostetler said. “This just fit in with, you know, we’re trying to get all of Indiana’s history, everyday life as well as early pioneers and that but you know the attraction here to us of course, was the longtime Black history. The fact that so many people don’t even know about Fox Lake. It’s really a hidden gem and I can almost understand why they want to keep it quiet.”
This lake community is unlike any other in not only Steuben County, but the Midwest. It was created in the early part of the 1900s by local real estate, banking and community leaders to segregate the Black people who were building expendable income and wanted places at the lake.
Blacks were steered to Fox Lake, and in the 1920s it started becoming a thriving Black resort that attracted people from larger cities. Over the years Fox Lake has been predominantly Black, though that has changed in the past few decades.
Many families, like that of Kat Hawkins, president of the Preservation Foundation, have been coming to Fox Lake for generations, with cottages being passed down among family. Hawkins is a third-generation Fox Lake cottager.
“Most people still do not live here year-round,” Karst sasid.
The effort on June 17 lasted several hours, with volunteers from The Indiana Album set up at scanning stations where they collected photos, scanned them and recorded information to put the photos in context.
“We hope to just shake out as many photographs as we can of not only Fox Lake, the community, but we want to learn more about the people who settled here,” Hostetler said, pointing out several prominent Indiana citizens who sought out Fox Lake as their summer refuge. “I’d like to find more of them, find out who came here. Why did they come here? What were their houses like? We also try to emphasize we don’t want just the old history. History doesn’t have an end date. So we’d like to find recent photos, too.”
“It’s all just a long story and we like to get each piece of the puzzle. What’s fascinating to me too, on the project in general, is the connections that people make,” Hostetler said.
The Indiana Album project has taken in not only the happy side of the state’s history, but the not-so-glamorous, Hostetler said. And while some of the photos might be uncomfortable to some, it’s all part of the state’s past, including some history that can’t be glossed over.
“We try to promote the good as well as the bad and when we when we have a very active Facebook page and we have about 25,000 photographs that are up in our catalogue that we share,” she said. “And every time I put up a photograph of the Klan or something I know people are going to upset or they’re going to, you know, unfriend us. But we can’t just tell the happy stories. You know, we have such a deep history of racism and the Klan in Indiana, more than many other states. It’s our responsibility to tell it so we want the good as well as the bad.”
And the good came out on June 17, to tell another side of Indiana’s story.
Karst said she would like to have another Scan-A-Thon because so many people were not able to make it to the lake on June 17.
During the event, the Fox Lake Preservation Foundation used it as a fundraiser, with a garage sale, baked goods and the like, to celebrate Juneteenth.
Juneteenth is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African Americans. Deriving its name from combining June and 19th, it is celebrated on the anniversary of the order by Major Gen. Gordon Granger proclaiming freedom for enslaved people in Texas on June 19, 1865.
Over the years, Fox Lake has held Juneteenth celebrations, but it faded over time, said summer resident Teresa VanStratt-Barham. The celebration was revived in 2021 in conjunction with the installation of the Sojourner Truth sculpture in downtown Angola and has continued ever since, and probably will into the future, she said.
Many efforts are underway to build on the programs toward preserving Fox Lake’s history and upgrading public facilities, like Thompson Lodge, for the future.
The lodge serves as a gathering space for the community, as well as a refuge at the public beach.
