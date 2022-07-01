Please read Romans 8: 1 – 17
As we begin to celebrate the birth of our nation, it is important for us to understand what this means and every individual. There are many variations to the understanding of the word independence; therefore, it is hard to understand how this one simple word could have such a variety of meanings. To those who serve in the Armed Forces, law enforcement and their families, independence gives us the various rights and freedoms that we enjoy today as a nation. To others, people don’t believe that we have the independence that this country was once founded on. And then, there are those of us who have a faith system to identify independence from sin to be our far greatest form of independence. This form of independence does not come of ourselves but through Jesus Christ our Lord.
One of the things that I have discovered a with my years as being a pastor in the bondservant to Christ is that the identity of what sin is and is not is continually being fluid based upon the concepts of man and not of that of the concepts of God. Man is trying to dictate to God what sin is and is not according to their standards versus what God mandates is sin in accordance to his holiness. Man can, and does, tries to justify their belief systems based upon what society wants and what will be in the best interest of selfish needs and desires. And the sad thing is that man sometimes blinds himself of the bondage he places himself in because of these false beliefs.
Working in the mental health field for as long as I have, I have heard people give many excuses for why they do the things that they do; especially when it comes to substance use. These individuals can for some of the greatest experts in the field (or so they think), only to discover they are fooling themselves and trying to explain to themselves how they are not addicts of their vices. (This applies to all forms of addictions.) What they try to convince the rest of the world to say that it’s their freedoms and they have the independence to be able to make these choices; these vices become the albatrosses around their necks that they carry around needlessly. Sin has a way of seducing the individual to believe that this will bring them the pleasure, the notoriety, the power and so on that they have been searching for while poisoning their hearts/minds/souls and creating mental/emotional/physical/spiritual suicide. There is no independence but rather dependence.
Using the Scriptures provided, get a chance to know and understand the freedoms that we have in Christ Jesus because of his great sacrifice for our sins to be removed from us once and for all as we put our hope and trust in him. God knew before the beginning of all time that man would sin in this sin would become an overlord of the evilest hostility and that the only way to grants full and true independence from this nature is through Jesus Christ alone. In the same way that this nation was founded on the principles of independence, God is our only way to gain independence from sin.
There is absolutely nothing that man can do to you race the sins in our lives before a holy God. Even if man decides that there is no God; this does not mean that there is no God, it simply means that man is ignorant of this knowledge. And this ignorance does not the race consequence for sin; man is still accountable for his actions.
I say this not in judgment; for I am also a sinner. I say this so that people will know when understand that there is more to life than just this physical understanding. I say this because I want people to know how much God loves them and desires to have a intimate relationship with them. I want people to know how God is poised and ready to remove sin from their lives, to help heal the brokenness that we feel and to love us through each and every storm that life has to offer. There is no fee that you have to pay, there is no special task that you must do to win his grace: his grace and mercy are for every person freely given. All we have to simply do is to ask for that and to receive it. Yes, it is that simple.
If you want to experience true independence, I invite you to invite God into your heart through Jesus Christ our Lord. Simply ask and you shall receive. Then you will know what true independence really is.
The REV. JOHN BOYANOWSKI is the former pastor at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church and the new pastor at Solid Rock United Methodist Church, Warren
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.