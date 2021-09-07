Please read 1 John 4:1 – 6
What an intriguing question to start off this article!
In order to first understand what this question is about, we must also identify the church proper. The Church Proper is the organized religion that fixates on legalistic leadership and uses man-made rules and guidelines and traditions to keep its people subservient to that particular faith.
In such a church, when a believer falls back into sinful habits, instead of healing and restoring those individuals back into the faith, they are either given various task to perform to try to “redeem themselves” in the eyes of the church proper or (God forbid) they face judgment and wrath from the church.
Yes, they claim to be holy. Yes, they claim not to judge. But they say that person is “known by their fruits” and has no place within the Body. The church proper fails to realize that it is the one causing a cancer within the body of Christ and that it is keeping others from receiving the saving grace that it claims to be offering to all.
In this particular passage, John the Beloved (the one who was with Christ) shares that we should be testing every spirit, meaning finding out that which is truly the spirit of Christ versus the spirit of church proper. Here, John explains exactly what the church proper should be like and how you can tell who tries to follow the teachings of Christ.
If one were to read the entire book of 1 John, they would discover the beauty of who God is and his desire to love us the way that he created us to be. His saving grace is the true meaning of worship, and that relationship should never take the back seat to religion, especially when man made up that religion.
I’ve always said that God seeks relationship with man and not religion. It is not about doing good work, and it’s not about following set guidelines that man decides to say what is or is not sin. It is about understanding what sin is in our lives according to the definition that God gives us, to know that there is a Savior (Jesus Christ) who is a gift from God offered to all people that whosoever would believe in Him would not perish but have everlasting life.
And then it’s about the transformation that God gives us through the Holy Spirit, the region of His Word, through prayer and fellowship, and worshipping Him. Men must know that they can never earn God’s favor with all of the good work they may do, no matter how good the life they may lead. Even going to church all of the time does not save man’s soul from sin. It is the redeeming grace of Jesus Christ alone that saves man.
Man can never be worthy of God’s love. However, Jesus Christ gives us that love and became that of man so that we can receive the love of God through Him. For those who teach otherwise, they become a cancer to the body of Christ. Their man-made mandates, rituals and traditions try to make man subservient to men instead of God.
I cannot begin to tell you how many times I have sat with someone who has spoken to me about the rituals and mandates of the church proper and how they feel that they are being choked out spiritually because they can never live up to the standards. They long for the actual church proper—the church that preaches the biblical principles and lives them out daily, the one who tries to restore and heal the broken, the church that doesn’t judge people but accepts all people, the church that truly tries to connect the believer with the heart of God.
And as this world continues to go crazy and crazier, we need more churches to rise up and bring others to the saving grace of Jesus Christ. We must put aside our hatreds, put aside our traditions, and return to biblical truths and lifestyles. We must be more willing to forgive than we are to judge. We must be more compassionate for those who are led away, and we must go in search of the lost to bring them back into the fold! And the only way that we can do this is to submit ourselves to the sovereignty of God.
If you are one who is lost and are looking for a place, bring yourself to the feet of Jesus. Start there and allow the Holy Spirit to guide you and work with you to build up your relationship and your intimacy with God. That is where your starting point is. God will finish taking you on your journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.