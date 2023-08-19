Visiting Pigeon River More information about each location is available below. Trading Post Outfitters: https://dev-tradingpostcanoe.pantheonsite.io/ Mongo River Run: https://www.mongoriverrun.com/ Pigeon Creek Wildlife and Fishing Area: https://www.in.gov/dnr/fish-and-wildlife/properties/pigeon-river-fwa/#Shooting_range
MONGO — Tourists from across the nation get their outdoor and wildlife kick in Mongo.
Hunting, trapping, camping, kayaking and canoeing have all been a big part of the town’s history, and people from both near and far have come to appreciate the Pigeon River ecosystem.
“We get a lot of people that come every year that said they used to come here with their parents or grandparents; so, the (outdoors) culture is very strong,” said Andrew Linder, an owner of Trading Post Outfitters.
It is estimated that the Trading Post, Mongo River Run, the town’s other outfitter, and the Pigeon River Fish and Wildlife Area bring upward of 150,000 visitors to the community a year. That 150,000 is 1,000 times greater than the unincorporated town’s population of 150, give or take a few souls.
Tammy Scalzo, a Mongo native and part owner of Mongo River Run, which is on the east side of S.R. 3, on the mill pond, said the town has a long heritage of being an outpost, but it has grown greatly over the years.
“You know, being river raised, there used to be a couple places that rented boats,” she said.
Those days, some four or five decades ago, there were a smattering of boats available for rent, including from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
“You could rent a boat for, I think, $2 a day, and you could go all along the river and get out and swim and enjoy the wildlife and so on,” Scalzo said.
In 1956, the DNR acquired and opened the Pigeon River Wildlife and Fishing Area, after the state acquired three dammed reservoirs at Ontario, Nasby and in Mongo. Numerous private properties along the river were also purchased.
The area encompasses nearly 13,000 acres of land, more than 500 acres of lakes and has access to the flowing rivers and creeks.
The massive tract of land allows outdoor activities of all kinds including biking, walking, hiking, hunting, trapping, fishing and also has a shooting range on the property. Hunters, visitors to the range and those who plan to run the trails with dogs must acquire a permit before their visit.
The area is maintained by the DNR and its volunteers, and has become a sanctuary for wildlife enthusiasts. The entirety of the property is funded on the back of fishing, hunting and trapping licenses and taxes; and, receives additional backing from government programs aimed at wildlife and fish restoration.
Scalzo said while the state stocks rainbow trout in the spring, which draws anglers from far and wide, there are abundant brown trout in the river.
“There’s some big browns in there,” she said.
At one time, the state record northern pike was pulled from the Pigeon near Mongo.
The Pigeon River itself is shallow and flows west from Mongo to the St. Joseph River in Elkhart County. The source of Pigeon River is Cedar Swamp in rural Fremont in Steuben County. Pigeon Creek becomes a river and at Mongo there’s a millpond just south of the town center, at the confluence of Pigeon and Turkey Creek.
The river was named after Chief White Pigeon, a Native American chief who fostered relationships between settlers and natives, and whose tribesmen used the river for generations.
Although the river may not be used to transport goods or people any longer, it remains a major player in the town’s economy.
“In terms of business, the river is everything to the town,” said Linder.
While several other businesses operate out of Mongo, the majority of the town’s revenue is generated utilizing the stream. The town has two outfitters that sit along the river. Trading Post Outfitters and Mongo River Run.
Trading Post Outfitters has been in business since 1971, and was taken over by Linder and his wife, Jessica, in 2018. They offer kayaking and canoeing along the Pigeon River. In addition, there are 70 campsites on the property offering options such as electric, primitive and a large group site.
With the river being shallow and with a sandy bottom, it is great for family outings, Scalzo said.
“I think that’s what makes it so appealing, especially to families,” she said. “It’s just such a family friendly river.”
Since 2018, the Trading Post has continued to grow and now sees an average of about 25,000 visitors each season. Trading Post was recognized by TripAdvisor in 2020 with the Traveller’s Choice Award.
They were once again recognized in 2023.
In order to qualify, a business must consistently receive great to outstanding ratings on TripAdvisor. Businesses awarded with the Traveller’s Choice also must be in the top 10% of all businesses rated on the site.
Mongo River Run is located just around the block on S.R. 3 on the north bank of the Mongo Millpond.
Like Trading Post, Mongo River Run gives tourists a chance to dip into the Pigeon River and float their way down the current.
Mongo River Run has been in business for 15 years. As was the case with Trading Post, River Run has also seen an increase in tourism. The kayak and canoe outfitter is staffed by Mongo natives, who offer extensive knowledge of the river and the surrounding area.
For example, Scalzo said, the river offers views of such things as 250-year-old tamarack trees, a deciduous conifer that prefers wet areas.
“There’s 250-year-old tamarack trees back in the millpond,” Scalzo said.
The business has seven different trip options to take along the river. Three of which travel to the west, with those routes portaging the Mongo Dam on the millpond. The other four start in the east and run west toward town, with their most popular option being the route that runs all the way to Mongo from Crooked Creek Campground and Cabins, which allows River Run to use their private access points.
Both of these locations are family owned, and have been a part of the culture in Mongo for decades. Both run their canoe and kayaking seasons from mid-April to early October.
Scalzo said her favorite time for being on the river, later in September, is fast approaching. She said the colors and lack of insects make a river trip very enjoyable.
Both businesses have also reported a large increase of visitors since the COVID-19 quarantine back in 2020.
“After quarantine, we saw a lot of people taking up outdoor hobbies,” said Linder. “We saw a lot of new faces after COVID. People that went out and bought canoes or kayaks as a way to get out of the house.”
“On the river, in the kayaks, you can safely distance yourself from each other,” said Mongo River Run’s website. “Since you’re in the open air, it was still something you could do with friends and family.”
Despite the quarantine being a relic of the past, the increased turnout of tourists has not gone away.
The town of Mongo continues to offer great opportunities for those who want to experience a quiet getaway in the peace of undisturbed nature.
