Romans 12:1-2 I appeal to you therefore, brothers, by the mercies of God, to present your bodies as a living sacrifice, holy and acceptable to God, which is your spiritual worship. Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind, that by testing you may discern what is the will of God; what is good and acceptable and perfect.
I have used this passage a great number of times in my ministry over the last 21 years, and each time that I use it, I gain new understanding and new meaning from it.
Every time I look at the word sacrifice, the first thing that I often think of is, “What is required of me?” Every time I think of that, I feel very selfish and, to be honest, sometimes frustrated because I know the answer that I search for.
I understand what sacrifice is and what is required of me, and sometimes (being totally transparent) I don’t feel like sacrificing anything. Why? Because sometimes I don’t think that my sacrifice is good enough, that maybe the people that I’ve sacrificed for do not appreciate it, that there are times when I feel that those who I sacrifice for need to do a little sacrificing themselves, and that sometimes I feel that I have nothing left to give.
This being said, here is my new revelation that I received about this passage.
We went on vacation back to my homeland in Rhode Island to visit family and friends and to let our children and grandchildren see some of those same people — most of which we haven’t seen in a number of years. During this vacation, I discovered a new meaning to the aforementioned passage.
On the Sunday that we were there, my family and I were invited to visit the last service of the Pawtucket Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene — the church where I began to engage in my ministry of serving God. At the same time, we were to get together with my brothers and nieces and nephews at a local restaurant.
A part of me wanted to go to that final service because I would see some familiar faces and friends that I’ve come to know and love in the mist of my ministries at the church and members of the singing group Promises, of which I was a part of and where I met my beloved wife Marsha. It would’ve been great to see the various people there and reconnect and relive some of the glory days.
At the same time, there were my blood relatives that I haven’t seen in numerous years: my brother Dave, who I am close with, and my brother Larry, who helped raise me. My brother Eugene unfortunately could not make it to that particular dinner due to health reasons.
I chose to go to the dinner and be with my family. This proved to be the best choice because during that dinner I sat with both my brothers and we became even closer. It was noted that all of us were getting up in age and that the importance of family being together was becoming more apparent.
As for my brother Eugene, we met with him and his family that following Tuesday. His health issues were very apparent, and (to make a long story short) he was struggling. My other brothers attempted to reach out to him via phone and text, but he was unable to respond.
I could tell my brother Eugene was extremely excited to have us there, that he felt part of the family. When I asked him if the other brothers had come to see him, he stated that they had not. When I asked why, I could see the pain in his eyes as he shrugged his shoulders and indicated, “I don’t know.”
This broke my heart for Eugene. We had many struggles in our life together, but that doesn’t make us any less brothers and that doesn’t take away from the love that I have for him. And I am far from being a perfect brother. I reassured Eugene of how much our family loves him and appreciates him.
The truth of the story is this: several times before my trip, I had thought about canceling it due to various reasons. A part of me wanted to cancel because it was a sacrifice on my behalf. I am the brother that always has to go out East to visit. I am normally the one that makes all phone calls to connect with them.
But what I found out during this particular trip — and especially in light of the aforementioned passage — was that my sacrifice was needed for my family. My brother Eugene had no way of being able to survive a trip out West. He can barely get out his front door, let alone go on a trip.
The point that I’m trying to make is this: we sometimes never get the opportunity to see the effects of our sacrifice. We sometimes are put out because we feel we are the ones doing all the sacrificing and that we’re being taken advantage of. But my brother Dave and I began to realize and understand that this trip may be the last trip that all of us brothers will be alive to see and enjoy. This trip was ordained by God, and I cherished every moment of it.
