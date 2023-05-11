ANGOLA — Trine University honored faculty members with its annual year-end awards during a special ceremony May 1 in Sponsel Administration Building on the university’s Angola campus.
Several faculty received the McKetta-Smith Excellence in Teaching Awards, established by trustee emeritus and 1937 alumnus Dr. John J. McKetta in 1989.
Megan Tolin, associate professor in the Franks School of Education, was awarded the Professor Gerald H. Moore Overall Excellence in Teaching Award as well as the Robert Ewing and Gail Stewart Smith Excellence in Teaching Award.
Kimberly Precht, assistant professor in the Department of Physics, received the Helen Smith McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award.
Brian Lapp, assistant professor in the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program, received the Robert Andrew and Ann Ewing Smith Excellence in Teaching Award.
Emily Watkins, DPT, associate professor in the Rinker-Ross School of Health Sciences, received the Merle J. and Anna Mae McKetta Thomas Excellence in Teaching Award in Arts and Sciences.
Deb Richard, chair of the Ketner School of Business, received the Charles William, Nelle Paris and Mary Ann McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award in Business.
Melanie G. Watson, associate professor of biomedical engineering, received the Charles and Sue Ragan Gelet Excellence in Teaching Award in Engineering.
Tim Jenkins, professor of design engineering technology, received the Steve and Mary Yacynch McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award in Engineering.
John Koch, professor in the Wade Department of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, received the Frank and Julia Gelet McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award in Engineering.
Tim Tyler, professor in the Reiners Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, received the John J. and Mary Gelet McKetta Excellence in Teaching Award in Engineering.
More awards
The university also recognized retiring faculty members Michael Biegas, Michael Blaz, and Ira Jones, with professor emeritus rank.
The university presented an Academic Service Award, which recognizes those who have gone well beyond regular duties and have committed an extraordinary amount of time, resources and dedication to the betterment of Trine University, to Mechelle Snyder-Bruns, administrative assistant in the Franks School of Education.
Megan Rosswurm, clinical coordinator for the surgical technology program, received the Excellence in Teaching Award for the College of Health Professions.
Trey Calver (Angola Campus), Valerie Carson (TrineOnline) and Hassan Taleb (Graduate Programs) received Outstanding Adjunct awards.
The College of Graduate and Professional Studies presented two awards. Melissa Brown, graduate advisor, TrineOnline, received the Open Education Resource award, given in recognition of exceptional service in promoting a culture of utilizing Open Education Resources. Randi Barr, faculty in the Lou Holtz Master of Science in Leadership program, received the CGPS Faculty Service Award in recognition of excellent service to TrineOnline and the College of Graduate and Professional Studies at Trine University.
Amanda Malefyt, chair of the McKetta Department of Chemical and Bioprocess Engineering, received the Barrenbrugge Award for Faculty Excellence, which recognizes all-around excellence in teaching, scholarship and service to the university.
