At church, we have been diving deep into the I am statements that Jesus makes in the Gospel of John. Here is a list of where you can find them:
1. I Am The Bread Of Life (John 6:35)
2. I Am The Light Of The World (John 8:12)
3. I Am The Gate For The Sheep (John 10:7)
4. I Am The Good Shepherd (John 10:11)
5. I Am The Resurrection And The Life (John 11:25)
6. I Am The Way, The Truth, And The Life (John 14:6)
7. I Am The True Vine (John 15:1)
I love when God’sGod’s moments happen in my life! As I opened my devotions this morning, it was about the Good Shepherd. I just preached about the Good Shepherd on Sunday. I was gifted a daily devotional called Jesus Listens by Sarah Young (thank you, Miss Myrna)! They are daily thoughts and prayers made to Jesus.
One of the lines about the Good Shepherd in the devotions was, “Help me remember that You are with me each moment of my life, watching over me with perfect LOVE.” “ How easily I remember this when my days are filled with joy. I am learning to see joy and love from the Lord every day, no matter what. That is something I may work on for the rest of my life.
As I awake to the sunrise and watch the sunset, I remember that God’s promises are true. The sun and moon rise and fall without any help from me. Just as God’s love is always here for us, no matter what, that can be hard to remember or understand. We associate love in our society with being earned or gained. God doesn’tdoesn’t work that way. 1 John 4: 19 teaches us; We love because He first loved us.
God shows us His love in so many ways. Grace. Grace is a sign of God’sGod’s love. The devotion put it beautifully …” “Your word teaches that Your unfailing love surrounds The one who trusts in yous in you.” “ I believe when we focus on who Jesus is, we can rest in assurances that bad days don’tdon’t last forever and pain doesn’tdoesn’t have the final say in our lives. I am not belittling physical and emotional pain. Some pains leave us rocked to our core, and we learn to live with a hole in our hearts or a spot that can not be filled.
Yet, remembering that Jesus is the Resurrection and Life can give us hope. We have hope for tomorrow, hope for more than what we know now, and hope we will see those we love on a better day.
This week spend some time reading through these “I Am Statements.” The more we love Jesus and know Him, the more we will be able to see clearer. The more we see clearly, the more we will be able to live in a peace that only makes sense with Father, Son, and Holy Spirit.
