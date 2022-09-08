ANGOLA — As an added attraction to this weekend’s ice cream social befitting South Scott Union Church, there will be original art on sale.
Prints of the paintings of Doug Runyan, which depict the South Scott Union Church in various seasons, will be available for purchase.
The paintings have been reproduced via photographs and have been printed on canvas.
The church is in the process of being renovated and preserved. Already the brick structure has been tuckpointed, a project that has been going on much of this year and last.
People attending on Saturday will be able to tour the church and take walks through the historic South Scott Cemetery, which is north of the church.
The event is being held Saturday from 3-5 p.m.
The church is located at 3505 E. Metz Road, Angola.
A group of local folks with ties to Scott Township have been working tirelessly for years to renovate the South Scott Union Church. They are hoping Steuben County will end up with two historic churches famous for their beauty and ties to the community’s pioneer past, South Scott and Powers Church, which is off of Old S.R. 1, near the Ohio border.
Noel Knox, Jim Crowl, Ronnie Deller and family, Kim Bordner and many others are working on the restoration project.
The church, build on land that used to be owned by the Deller family, was constructed in 1886-1887.
