LAGRANGE – The LaGrange County Community Foundation is seeking people willing to volunteer a little bit of their time to help the LCCF review scholarship application submitted by local students. The LCCF relies on volunteers to help it review more than 500 applications.
The evaluation process is done completely online and requires volunteers have a personal computer and access to the Internet to participate. Volunteers can be professionals from any discipline or sector and all volunteers must be U.S. citizens and at least 23 years of age. Volunteers should live or work in LaGrange County or have ties to the community to participate.
Volunteers should have 3-4 hours available, over two weeks beginning March 1 to March 14, and should be comfortable evaluating:
· The applicant’s record of academic and personal achievement.
· The applicant’s record of community service and engagement.
· The recommendation of the academic or professional contact; and
· The substance and quality of writing in the essay and application.
To volunteer, please complete the online form by Feb. 4, located on lccf.net/scholarship-volunteers. All volunteers will need to complete a Conflict of Interest and Confidentiality Policy Form that must be signed and on file before March 1.
Volunteer opportunities or scholarship questions should be directed to Scholarship Manager, Laurie Sherck at lsherck@lccf.net, or by calling 463-4363.
Established in 1991, the LCCF is a charitable organization created with the mission of inspiring others to sustain generosity, leadership, and service in the community. The foundation connects people to charitable causes and provides resources to nonprofits to make a lasting and sustainable impact inthe community.
For more information about the LaGrange County Community Foundation, call 463-4363 or visit lccf.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.