ANGOLA — Angola Masonic Lodge No. 236 recently completed a community project of collecting 364 pairs of socks and dontating them to the Turning Point Homeless Center in Angola.
The socks were collected for women, men and children.
The donation reflects the Lodge’s tradition of service.
The Angola Masonic Lodge was chartered in 1858 and continues to be part of the Steuben County community.
Over the years the members have assisted the community with scholarships, hosting community based events in its building facilities and contributing to a variety of needs in the community.
The three-story Masonic Lodge building is located on the southeast corner of the Public Square.
This year the Lodge will celebrate its’ 100th year of being housed in its’ current building.
