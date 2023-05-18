ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 term. To earn Dean’s List honors, students must complete a minimum of 12 hours and have a grade point average of 3.500-3.749.
The following area students earned Dean’s List honors:
• Kathryn Berlew of Fremont, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Walker Blaschak of Angola, majoring in Extended Reality
• Kaitlyn Harger of Angola, majoring in Accounting
• Jarin Heffelfinger of Auburn, majoring in Computer Sci and Information Tech
• Hayden Hodges of Auburn, majoring in Computer Engineering
• Jaden Howard of Angola, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Garrett Howell of Angola, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Gabrielle Kelly of Angola, majoring in Management
• Lukas Kessler of Waterloo, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Michael Kruse of Auburn, majoring in Management
• Bryce Lafferty of Coldwater, Michigan, majoring in Finance
• Madison Lenhardt of Coldwater, majoring in Biology
• Jacob Ley of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3
• Elina Locane of Angola, majoring in Sport Management
• Gabriel Macknick of Angola, majoring in Social Studies Education
• Miranda Marteen of Angola, majoring in Psychology-BS
• Emily McKinley of Fremont, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Wade Miller of Butler, majoring in Finance
• Fatima Naji of Coldwater, majoring in Biomedical Engineering
• Grace Ortiz of Coldwater, majoring in Science Emphasis-Associate
• Marshall Rohrbach of Auburn, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Landon Roth of Auburn, majoring in Exercise Science
• Nicholas Rutherford of Fremont, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Sara Schannen of Auburn, majoring in Management
• Adam Stoy of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Cole Sullivan of Angola, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Samantha Wietecha of Angola, majoring in Forensic Science
• Alexis Wilson of Butler, majoring in Accounting
• Sidney Woolf of Coldwater, majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure
• Ryan Zigler of Angola, majoring in Biology
