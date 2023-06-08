Sunday, June 11
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 12
• A cappella Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 13
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Moose Lodge, 108 N. Martha St., Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 14
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 15
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hamilton Lions Club, membership meeting, home of Beth Kohli, 5063 County Road 10, 6 p.m. Call for reservations at 668-6115.
• Steuben County Democratic Party, party headquarters, 109 W. Gale St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 18
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
Monday, June 19
• A cappella Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Essential Oils Class, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 20
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to noon.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• 101 Lakes Duplicate Bridge Club, Moose Lodge, 108 N. Martha St., Angola, 12:15 p.m.
Wednesday, June 21
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• VFW Auxiliary meeting, VFW Post 7205, 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 22
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis Club, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, June 25
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 6 p.m.
