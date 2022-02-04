Brace yourself ... I will remind you about me ... I LOVE SNOW! I love to sit with a book and watch the snowfall. It reminds me that not everything is about rushing.
We rush from one thing to another so much that we rarely take the time to BE STILL. I am consumed with packing and cleaning even when going on a vacation. I don’t want to come home to have to clean. By the time we arrive at our destination many times, I am exhausted. Have you ever had that happen?
In the last year, I have been working on what it means to enjoy the moment and to rest as the Lord commands. We treat many of the instructions of the word of God as optional. Worse yet, we treat many of them as only needed to prove a point.
God’s point throughout scripture is to take the time to live in the moment. God didn’t need to rest, but he demonstrated how important it is to do just that from the opening of scripture.
Genesis 2:2-3 And on the seventh day God ended His work which He had done, and He rested on the seventh day from all His work which He had done. Then God blessed the seventh day and sanctified it because in it He rested from all His work which God had created and made.
Throughout scripture, God continues to teach us about the importance of taking time.
Psalm 46:10 He says, “Be still, and know that I am God; I will be exalted among the nations, I will be exalted in the earth.”
Jesus had several moments where He rested. Times where He went away to reinergize. We read os his going off by himself to pray. These were His be still and know moments. These were His rest before you tackle the next thing moments.
I hope the snow slowed you down. I pray that the snow was a moment for you to take some things at a slower pace.
What if instead of complaining about the weather we instead embraced it and said this is my moment to enjoy the slow patter of rain! This is the moment to enjoy the home the Lord has helped me to have and to celebrate the warmth of a home and the safety it provides on a cold snowy night!
It feels like many times we are wanting more! Better homes, instead of saying thank you for the home that allows my family to gather and to be safe. We want more time, instead of living in the moments we are provided. My prayer is this week helped you to achieve both of those and so much more!
Happy snowed-in day or days!
