“In those days a decree went out from Caesar Augustus that all the world should be registered. This was the first registration when Quirinius was governor of Syria. And all went to be registered, each to his own town. And Joseph also went up from Galilee, from the town of Nazareth, to Judea, to the city of David, which is called Bethlehem, because he was of the house and lineage of David, to be registered with Mary, his betrothed, who was with child. And while they were there, the time came for her to give birth. And she gave birth to her firstborn son and wrapped him in swaddling cloths and laid him in a manger, because there was no place for them in the inn.” Luke 2:1-7; ESV.
Not too long ago, America was involved with their most recent census. Several people that I know, including my wife, were census takers for this expedition. First of all, it is not a glamorous job and it is definitely one that will push you to your limits: you never know who you’re going to meet and how they will respond with each knock at the door. From the different people that I know who did this job, they all expressed the total chaos in the system and how it was ran, the various attitudes and rejections from those that they tried to interview, the unpredictable schedule that they had to follow in attempts to try to get the census completed.
The census which took place in the Scriptures provided above, was far different than those of today. During this incident, the people were required to return to the place of their birth in order to be counted. This is where entire families would return to the birthplace (that is, the male’s birthplace, considering that he is the head of the house). This was a daunting task because unlike today where we have mass transit to assist us, these individuals did not have such luxuries. Along with this, when these families travel to their places of origin, they would bring most of their possessions, including livestock, to assure that none of these were stolen in their absences. So, if you came from a large family and you are now an adult and that you started your own family, everyone would be required to return to your place of birth. If the census back then is similar to those today and takes place every 10 years, you add those numbers to the current population of your birth city and you can imagine the influx of people and chaos that takes place at the time of this census.
Now, throw in the mix of this the story of Jesus. With all the chaos that going on within the city of Bethlehem, you add into it the appearances of angels, shepherds, wise men, and everyone else who has a part in the Christmas story that we know today. Bethlehem must’ve been the busiest city at that time with all that was going on. I recently went on a vacation where I spent several days in New York City. Needless to say, this is one crazy place! Because of experiencing this, I can relate somewhat to the chaos Mary and Joseph must have experienced.
As we turn to the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, we see the birth of Jesus. One of the constant phrases that is used in His coming is “peace.” The angels proclaimed that Jesus would bring peace on earth, assured Mary and Joseph of the peace that would come to them in their obedience to God, and brought peace to the hearts of the shepherds when they proclaim the news of the Savior’s birth to them. We sing the song Silent Night, believing that the night that Jesus was born was a quiet night. Was it? Angels were proclaiming and glorifying God, shepherds were coming to the manger disrupting that day’s birth earlier (Let’s face it, when a mother gives birth, they are extremely tired the rest of that day! I am very sure that the last thing that Mary wanted to do was to entertain guests but she recovered …). This doesn’t sound like a Silent Night to me!
The point I’m trying to make is this: In the midst of all the chaos that we face in today’s world and in our own lives, we can find peace and embrace it even in the midst of the most chaotic events that are currently taking place in our lives. It is safe to say that this generation is fast-paced and hardly ever slows down to enjoy and appreciate the same things that people of my generation now cherish (more simplistic lifestyles, appreciating true relationships with one another/God, the building of family traditions, just to name a few …). In fact, we are sometimes the blame for creating the chaos in our lives! We have choice: choices to make things happen or not, choices on how we respond and react to other people’s choices that are thrust upon us, and choices to either learn from these experiences or to remain blinded.
I do not know what your current circumstance is in life; you might be struggling with this very thought. I do know the importance of peace. Peace allows us to catch our breath, to take a break away from the chaos around us, to rest long enough to be able to cherish the many blessings that we have in our lives. The world needs peace. Our souls and spirits need peace. We need peace. Too many people believe that Christmas is chaos, and it can be if we choose for it to be. Mary and Joseph chose peace and focused on the piece that their precious child Jesus has not only brought to them as parents, but to the entire world for all eternity. Scriptures tell us that they marveled at all that was being revealed to them about their baby. May you have this same peace in the mist of your chaos.
