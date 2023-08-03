Franz accepted at Palmer College
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chase Franz of Hamilton, IN has been accepted for enrollment for the summer 2023 trimester in the Doctor of Chiropractic degree program at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Main Campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
McGuire graduates from Emporia State University
EMPORIA, Kansas — Gage Carl McGuire graduated from Emporia State University in May.
McGuire of Coldwater, Michigan, graduated with a bachelor’s degree in business administration.
Students named to dean’s list at Palmer
DAVENPORT, Iowa — A number of area students have been named to the 2023 spring quarter dean’s list at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s Florida Campus in Port Orange, Florida.
The students include Jack Relue, Fort Wayne; Annalee Neiger, Fort Wayne; and Coltin Golden, Fort Wayne.
Albion recognizes area students
ALBION, Michigan — Albion College recognizes Class of 2023 graduates, recipients of academic awards, and Dean’s List and Albion College Fellow honorees.
Coldwater, Michigan, student Alison Harvey was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Harvey is majoring in theatre with a minor in Spanish.Harvey is the child of Elizabeth Harvey and Terry Harvey of Coldwater and is a graduate of Union City High School.
Fremont student Heidi Faramelli was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Faramelli is majoring in English-creative writing with a minor in communication studies and is a member of the Prentiss M. Brown Honors Program.Faramelli is a resident of Fremont and is a graduate of Angola High School.
Fremont student Karragen Roe graduated with a degree in biology with a minor in management. Roe was further named to the Spring 2023 Albion College Dean’s List. Roe is a resident of Fremont.
Coldwater student Kathleen Quimby received the Earl R. Slocum Band Award at Albion College’s Honors Convocation. Quimby is majoring in biology and music.Quimby is a resident of Coldwater and is a graduate of Coldwater Senior High School.
Coldwater student Logan Farmer was named to Albion College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2023 semester. Farmer is a FIRST-YEAR STUDENT at Albion College.Farmer is a resident of Coldwater and is a graduate of Coldwater Senior High School.
Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective.
Stroh Named to Central College dean’s list
PELLA, Iowa — Katherine Stroh, Central College Class of 2024 from Fort Dodge, has been named to the dean’s list for the Spring 2023 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
Dean’s, president’s lists named at Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Alabama — A total of 12,791 students enrolled during Fall Semester 2022 at The University of Alabama were named to the dean’s list with an academic record of 3.5 (or above) or the president’s list with an academic record of 4.0 (all A’s). These driven students are making waves across UA’s more than 70 undergraduate programs and 12 colleges and schools.
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The 2022 fall lists include the following students:
Ellory Aldred of Angola was named to the Presidents List.
Maddison Sulier of Angola was named to the Presidents List.
The University of Alabama, part of The University of Alabama System, is the state’s flagship university. UA shapes a better world through its teaching, research and service. With a global reputation for excellence, UA provides an inclusive, forward-thinking environment and nearly 200 degree programs on a beautiful, student-centered campus.
DePauw announces dean’s list
GREENCASTLE, Indiana — DePauw University has announced its spring dean’s list. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
The students making the list included Gage King from Hamilton and Emma Konrad from Pleasant Lake.
Established in 1837, DePauw University is a liberal arts institution ranked in the top 45 liberal arts colleges in the nation and as the number one liberal arts college in the state of Indiana.
Olivet names spring quarter dean’s list
BOURBONNAIS, Illinois — Olivet Nazarene University has announced it’s dean’s list for the spring quarter.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Included on the list were Kathryn Baker of Angola, Grace Hertsel of Auburn and Rylie Prough of Butler.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago.
Otefi inducted into Phi Kappa Phi honor society
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana — Essam Otefi of Angola was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Otefi was initiated at University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Otefi is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10 percent of seniors and 7.5 percent of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10 percent of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines. Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States, its territories and the Philippines. Its mission is “To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others.”
