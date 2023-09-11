ANGOLA — Trine University’s Health Science Association is accepting registrations for the university’s annual Homecoming 5-kilometer run/walk, which will be held Saturday, Oct. 7.
The 5-k begins at 8:15 a.m. at the Ryan Skywalk on Thunder Drive.
The theme for this year’s event is “Run for Our Heroes.” Participants may feel free to dress up as their favorite superhero.
There is no cost to participate. Commemorative T-shirts are available for $15, with proceeds benefitting the First Responders Foundation.
The First Responders Foundation serves and honors all first responders, veterans and their families. The organization seeks to build appreciation and respect for first responders’ work and enhance public safety.
To register or for more information, visit trine.link/20235k
Auto show this weekend before game
Trine’s student chapter of the Society of Automotive Engineers will host an auto show from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, on Thunder Drive prior to the football game.
The entry fee is $30, which includes admission to the Trine-Franklin football game. The show will include awards for the top three cars as well as a People’s Choice award.
Registration is available at trine.link/auto-show23
For more information, email thunder_motorsports_officers@mytrine.onmicrosoft.com
