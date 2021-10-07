Double H Farms begins holiday festivities
HAMILTON — Double H Farms, an equestrian-specific farm located at 7100 S.R. 1, will be hosting a haunted trail for three weekends throughout October.
Admission is $10. Lakeside Grill food trailer will be open onsite.
The trail will be open 8 p.m. until midnight on Friday and Saturday Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 29-30.
Fremont crunching on some apple knowledge
FREMONT — Join the Fremont Public Library, 1004 W. Toledo St., as it celebrates apple season with the Fremont Community Church Food Pantry and Stroh Orchard of Angola.
The Great Apple Crunch program will allow youth to taste various apples, learn how they aid in a healthy lifestyle and decorate caramel apple slices.
The festivities will take place Friday 1:30-2:30 p.m. and Tuesday 3:45-4:45 p.m.
Registration for the program is recommended.
For more information or registration, call the library at 495-7157.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.