ANGOLA — The Humanities Institute at Trine University is collecting books for its annual Book Night event, which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, from 4-7 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
Last year, more than 4,000 books were donated. These books are distributed free to anyone who attends the event.
Organizers are once again asking for book donations from the community. Book drop-off boxes are located in Caleo Coffee, Elemento, Five Lakes (Angola), Novel Nook, and the Steuben County YMCA.
Any new or gently used books of all genres, excluding textbooks, placed into these boxes by Oct. 4 will be available for the public to take. Any excess books that are donated will be given to local community organizations.
Along with books, Book Night will include a food truck and a raffle with donations from local organizations. If you would like to donate prizes or receive more information, please contact Ian Hoffman, Book Night marketing committee chair, at ilhoffman22@trine.edu.
