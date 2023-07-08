ANGOLA — Get ready for “Proclamation Safari Park: Jesus is my Rescuer” at Faith Baptist Church.
The upcoming Vacation Bible School is open to those ages 4 years old all the way through sixth grade. Happening Monday through Friday from 6-8 p.m., the week is sure to be filled with excitement and learning.
Each evening will have an intriguing Bible lesson, a fun craft, lively games and tasty snacks. On Friday, parents are invited to join in during Parents Night. All parents and guardians are able to come and enjoy VBS with their children.
For more information, to pre-register your child(ren) or to request transportation call 665-1293. Check out the church’s website at faithbaptistangola.com. Faith Baptist Church is located at 560W 400N.
