Please read Romans 5:12 – 6:14
“What shall we say then? Are we to continue in sin that grace may abound? By no means! How can we who died to sin still live in it?” – Romans 6:1 – 2; ESV.
I was watching the news this morning where I saw a story of a public transit worker who was attacked by an individual because he stepped into help protect two different women from this assailant. This assailant had been arrested over 40 times and was always released on bail (the minimal amount of bail) in the victim’s family is demanding justice and had asked the question why this individual was able to roam the streets only to cause more chaos and pain to others and why wasn’t he locked up in jail for all the repeated offenses? The perpetrator, in the eyes of the victim’s family, has received more grace than he should ever be extended, and accountability was being demanded.
As my daughter and I engaged in our devotions, we brought up the subject. This morning’s devotions focused on grace and having the ability to extend grace as often as possible. As the discussion continued, we began to talk about not only extending grace to others; but also, to ourselves. My daughter had stated for herself, it was easier to extend grace to others than to herself. I prompted her to explain her rationale. She gave a more than adequate answer and this is where God prompted me to be able to share with her a deeper reasoning. (This is where God was talking to myself as well.) We as believers have been meant toward and discipled that we are to show grace and mercy as often as possible. Because we are human, we attempt to justify our reasons for extending that grace: finding reasoning for the individual to be excused from justice (addictions, mental illness, past traumas, etc.….), Because the individual has a special relationship with us, and our emotions dictate to us that we need to grant forgiveness and grace more than judgment and justice. So, we attempt to find every reason and cause to grant grace and to help the individual avoid the natural consequences that come with the choices that they make. However, when it comes to offering ourselves that grace, we refuse to allow ourselves that grace. Why? When we look at ourselves, we understand the reasons why we created the offenses/sins and no that they were created because of our choices, our selfishness, and our desires and for no other reason. It is true that there may have been some influences that helped to make our decisions; the truth be told, we still have choice, and our choices were wrong. And when this happens, we deny ourselves that grace because we understand that we do not deserve grace.
In this passage that is shared, Paul points out that our sins lead to death because of Adam’s original sin. Likewise, Paul shares that we have life everlasting because we find Christ’s redemption brings us the grace (unmerited favor, which means although we do not deserve grace is a gift freely given to us because of the love of God) which we need. In the case of the assailant in the news article, he continues in his rampage of sin and violence because there is no accountability. There is accountability; this individual has not experienced that yet. The family of the victim wants us individual to be brought to justice and to be held accountable. I wonder how they might feel if the roles were reversed and that their son might have been the assailant who victimize someone if they would desire that same justice or if they would seek grace and mercy? In the same manner that this assailant doesn’t care about his actions because he knows that grace will be extended to him, he understands that he can do what he wants without limitation, have no accountability, and be released of the penalties that are due him. Likewise, there individuals who take for granted the grace that God gives us and believes that all we must do is simply ask a loving God for forgiveness and that it will be automatically granted to us. Paul is sharing that this type of mindset is NOT what we are to have, but to have the mindset of Christ and to turn away from those lifestyles which conflict with our spiritual walk with God.
Another way we abuse God’s grace is to withhold it: from others and ourselves. In Matthew 18:21 – 35; Jesus is answering Peter’s question about how many times should we forgive someone who sins against us; seven times? When Jesus answered, “seventy times seven” (vs. 22), he was sharing that as often as a person asks for grace/forgiveness, we are to extend it to them. THIS DOES NOT EXCUSE THE OFFENSE OR NEGATE THE NATUREAL CONSEQUENCES FOR THEIR ACTIONS, but it does release us of our anger and suffering and teaches the offender of the grace which God wishes to offer should they accept it. This includes offering grace to us. We are worthy of God’s grace not because we deserve it, but because God offers this grace knowing fully well His love towards us demands the offer be given to us. Our only hope is because of His grace and not our entitlement of this grace.
Grace is a gift which should be received with humility and thankfulness. That same thankfulness should move us towards God and our appreciation is to do what we can to not repeat the offense which demands grace to the best of our abilities; to actively work towards reducing our negative actions and poor choices. It should move us to cling closer to God when we are weak and to bring others to God when they are weak. Let us focus more on receiving and offering this grace which God has bestowed on us to those who need it most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.