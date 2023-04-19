ANGOLA — The Trine University Chamber Orchestra, directed by Music Department Chair Mark Kays, will hold its spring concert on Sunday, at 3 p.m. in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts on the Trine campus.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The program will include:
“Don Giovanni Overture” by Wolfgang A. Mozart
Selections from “L’Oiseau de feu Suite (The Firebird)” by Igor Stravinski: “Dance Infernale,” “Berceuse” and “Finale”
“Finlandia” by Jean Sibelius
Chamber Orchestra members include:
• Lauren Banks, a communication major from Angola
• Rhiannon-Joy Branch, a psychology major from North Chesterfield, Virginia
• Nathan Del Guanto, a mechanical engineering major from Union, Michigan
• Mayeli Dominguez, a criminal justice major from South Bend
• Micaela Downs, a biology major from Westport
• Andrew Fisher, a mechanical engineering major from Spencer
• Mykah Garrison, a biology major from Wauseon, Ohio
• Lillian Hamilton, a psychology major from Hanna
• John Hermann, a mechatronics & robotics engineering major from Bloomfield Hills, Michigan
• Kaitlyn Hill, an English education major from Fremont
• Hayli Johnson, a computer science and information technology major from Mooresville
• Austin Kreps, a chemical engineering major from South Whitley
• Nicholas Marsalek, a software engineering major from Toledo, Ohio
• Thomas Marsalek, a biology major from Toledo, Ohio
• Cheyanne O’Dell, a general studies major from Goshen
• Caleb Senseman, a mechanical engineering major from Fishers
• Abigail Shay, an elementary education/special education major from Elkhart
• Hannah Slagle, a forensic science major from Powell, Ohio
• Halle Tisovic, a chemical engineering major from Bryan, Ohio
• Keira Wilson, an exercise science/pre-physical therapy major from Elkhart
• Joy Wolfe, a criminal justice major from Kalamazoo, Michigan
• Mallory Wood, a psychology major from Goshen
For any questions, please contact Kays at kaysm@trine.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.