FORT WAYNE — Science Central is introducing an on-site program, Science Matters, for homeschool students and students learning remotely this school year.
Presented by Ash Brokerage, Science Matters is for ages 6-13 and will provide sessions on the second Tuesday of every month from 9-11 a.m. at Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.
Attendees will participate in a science lab, watch a demonstration and interact with exhibits.
The inaugural session of Science Matters is set for Tuesday, Oct. 12. The topic will be astronomy, with ages 6-9 learning about the solar system and ages 10-13 learning about moon phases.
To sign up for Science Matters, visit sciencecentral.org.
Registration for each session closes the week before at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.