ANGOLA — The YMCA of Steuben County will offer youth swim lessons starting next week.
The six week course will take place from Oct. 12 to Nov. 20 with options available for Tuesday or Saturday lessons.
“The fall is a great time to participate in swim lessons”, said Molly Gates, Aquatic Director at the YMCA of Steuben County. “Kids are usually in the water in the summer months and tend to forget some of their skills during the fall and winter if not around water. Having them in swim lessons helps to keep them familiar with the water as well as build on their skills from the summer."
Lessons are available for children ages six months and older.
Depending on the age, lessons will focus on developing comfort around water, water safety and basics swimming skills.
Lesson costs are $40 for members and $60 for program participants. Scholarships are available.
Registration for lessons can be completed by calling 668-3607 or visiting in-person at the YMCA of Steuben County Welcome Center, located at 500 E. Harcourt Road.
