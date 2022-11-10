FREMONT — The Mill District is opening its holiday store for a second year starting today with a grand opening.
“We are so excited to have an expanding shop, this year with two stores open on the property,” said owner Jourdan Thomson. The property is located at 6770 E. 750N, Fremont.
The grand opening is today from 5-9 p.m. The event will feature live music by Mike Conley, food and a cash bar.
All buildings will be open for tours and shopping, Thomson said.
Regular business hours will be Thursday to Monday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. now until Christmas Eve.
Guests are encouraged to schedule holiday parties and private shopping experiences outside of regular business hours. For information, contact Thomson at 316-1750. Their website is themill-district.com.
