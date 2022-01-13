FORT WAYNE — Internationally known organist Stephen Tharp will present a concert at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 4, at First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.
The concert is free and open to the public. Donations will be accepted.
The First Presbyterian Church Music Series and the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Guild of Organists will host the concert, to be presented in the First Pres Sanctuary.
In a news release, hosts said, “Tharp will play an eclectic program showing the wide versatility of the 1956 Aeolian-Skinner organ with representations from the vast expanse of the organ repertoire.”
The news release said Tharp, the guest artist, “is recognized as one of the great concert organists of our age.”
Tharp is a nationally and internationally known concert organist and also serves as artist-in-residence at St. James’ Episcopal Church on Madison Avenue in New York City. Having played more than 1,500 concerts across 60 tours worldwide, Tharp has has earned the reputation of the most traveled concert organist of his generation. He has recorded extensively and studied with such organists as Rudolf Zuiderveld, Wolfgang Rubsam and Jean Guillou.
Tharp will also present a masterclass featuring local organists at 10 a.m.
The concert is dedicated to the late Nancy F. Archer, who died Oct. 14.
“Nancy was a champion for the organ, music education and church music and her tireless efforts and dedication in these fields benefited countless students and musicians alike in Fort Wayne and beyond,” First Presbyterian said in a news release. “Nancy was a music teacher at Forest Park Elementary School for over 30 years, sang in the Philharmonic Chorus, served as the assistant organist at First Pres in her early career and was a member of the Fort Wayne Chapter of the American Guild of Organists.”
