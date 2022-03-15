The artwork of Lynne Liechty of rural Fremont was featured in the Toledo Fine Arts Fair held last weekend in the Glass City Center, Toledo, Ohio. Liechty, a Steuben County commissioner who plans to further pursue her art in retirement, also had a booth at the jury selected show (above). The Fine Arts Fair featured the works of women and minority artists. One of Liechty's paintings was featured in the arts section of the Thursday edition of the Toledo Blade (right).
