Last Sunday was the first Sunday of Advent. Churches are often at their stunningly beautiful best during Advent, with the reds, greens, golds and silvers dressing up their sanctuaries and exteriors.
The tightness of the calendar this year made for a quick transition between Thanksgiving’s cornucopia of the harvest and Advent’s Christmas trees, poinsettias, nativities and five-candle wreaths.
Seeing how fast my church “changed clothes” gave me an idea for my next Sunday Life cover.
The KPC editorial staff members are responsible for producing the Sunday Life cover story on a rotating basis. It’s my turn to do the Dec. 19 cover.
The Sunday Life covers are heavy on photos and lighter on words, so the topic is often determined by photo opportunities. Of all the stories I do, choosing a Sunday Life topic is the most difficult task I have as a reporter. What topic do I choose that is timely, interesting to readers, and hasn’t been done before?
The light bulb in my brain went on Sunday morning, somewhere between the offering and the final hymn.
My Sunday Life cover will feature photographs of area churches, decorated for Advent and Christmas. Here’s where readers can help.
I can’t visit every church to see its seasonal splendor, so send me your suggestions for the churches that you feel should be featured in this photographic essay.
The churches can be large or small, with Advent decorations inside or outside. The goal is to include churches from all four counties, DeKalb, Noble, LaGrange and Steuben. We’ll sort through the nominations and select those to be featured.
Does your church have a Hanging of the Greens service, a special drama or program, or a live Nativity? Send me photos in a JPG format, attached to an email.
Email me at sprentice@kpcmedia.com with your church nominations. Include the church’s name, address, and contact information for someone at the church so I can arrange for the photo shoot.
Thanks for sharing.
