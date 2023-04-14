But we have this treasure in jars of clay, to show that the surpassing power belongs to God and not to us. We are afflicted in every way, but not crushed; perplexed, but not driven to despair; persecuted, but not forsaken; struck down, but not destroyed; always carrying in the body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be manifested in our bodies. For we who live are always being given over to death for Jesus’ sake, so that the life of Jesus also may be manifested in our mortal flesh. So death is at work in us, but life in you. 2 Corinthians 4:7-12; ESV
I was recently working with Rev. Benny Powell from the Second Greater Baptist Church of Marion, IN on a joint venture of developing a podcast between our church and his. During our time together, I noticed a saying from his church page that is the title of this article, Before the Clay Gets Hard… As we discussed this statement, Benny shared with me that the purpose of this is to reach out to his youth and young adults to help them to form their faith system before “the clay gets hard” and they get set in their way. I told him I was going to use this…
I have worked with pottery before and enjoyed it greatly. I have done several things which I am proud of doing because I never thought I could do this. During the process of making the items, I remember having to work with the clay and redoing the work several times before I was pleased with the progress. At times, I would be doing good with the project’s progression and then I would mess up and must start again. When I believed I was complete, I had to let it dry out before placing it in the kiln. Once it was dry, I couldn’t make changes to the clay unless I softened it up by adding water and giving it time to absorb the moisture. Only then could I begin to work on it again to shape it into whatever I desired it to be formed into. So, it is the same with our hearts/souls.
Too many people today of every age are becoming hardened way before they are shaped into the possible glories they can become through God and the family. Life experiences, traumas, changes in social norms, the abandonment of spiritual and ethical values, and the deterioration of the family unit are just a few of the reasons the hardening of the heart is taking place. The Living Water (Jesus) is being withheld, not by God, but by the very individuals it needs to fall on and flow through. They have created within themselves a spiritual drought because their focus is on the things of this world and what is right in front of them rather than being able to see what they might become in the hands of God. They fail to see the treasures they are in God and settle with what the world or themselves believe is their lot in life. They don’t dream because they believe they are what they are, and that reality will never change for them.
The passage provided shares that we are treasures in jars of clay; but if you look closer, one will see that the things of this world don’t have to break us or transform us away from God. Going back to pottery, once the item is formed into what the creator desires, and the drying time is over, the pottery piece then goes into the kiln to be fired; baking the clay to be hardened and set into the masterpiece that its creator desired it to be. No matter how much water is poured over it, it remains forever what it was created to be.
If we want our families and churches to be used by God, we must allow God to be the Potter and shape us into His image before the clay gets hard and we become brittle and broken by the world. When we see look at ourselves, we might think we are nothing more than lumps of clay, but God sees so much more when we allow ourselves to be shaped by His loving hands! From personal experience, without having an expert potter teaching me what is possible, I would never know the treasures I could find within the clay. God is doing the same with our hearts!
Before the clay gets hard, allow yourselves to be shaped and formed by God and become the treasures He knows you to be. Then, become an example to others about the possibilities one can be if they don’t allow the world to harden them.
