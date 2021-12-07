COLDWATER, Mich. — Tibbits Young Audiences will hold auditions for its spring musical, “We the People,” Dec. 13-14 at 5 p.m. at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St.
There is no better way to celebrate America than with beautiful, patriotic music, from America’s favorite anthems to poignant and uplifting original compositions. This patriotic tableau begins as a committee discusses putting on a patriotic show for their town. Through a series of small-cast sketches and songs organized phrase-by-phrase from the Preamble, the musical shows not only how the Constitution applies to the past but also to the present and future. Everyday life is showcased in both funny and touching vignettes that explore the deeper meanings of the language of the Constitution.
Auditions are open to any student in fourth through eighth grades. Masks may be required for all attending.
Students should bring a current, non-returnable photo, their completed audition form and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. No additional guests will be allowed.
Students will audition in small groups and need only attend auditions one time. They will be asked to introduce themselves from stage, read parts from the script, sing a familiar children’s song and follow some simple choreography.
Script samples of the audition reading and audition forms are available at tibbits.org.
Rehearsals will be held Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Not all roles meet all days.
“We the People” will be produced by Tirsha Odisher and directed by Julia Littley, with musical direction by Jayne Lillis.
The show will take place at Tibbits Opera House on March 18 and 19 at 7 p.m. and March 20 at 2 p.m.
This production is generously sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Coldwater.
Tibbits Young Audiences offers programs both for and by area youth to develop their interest in the arts. Two shows yearly, a non-musical in the fall and a musical in the spring provide students an enjoyable introduction to the world of theatre. By putting on a show, they learn teamwork, discipline, theatre skills, self confidence and an appreciation for the arts.
Students involved with “We the People” will learn characterization, blocking, costuming, makeup and all aspects of a stage production.
For more information call 517-278-6029 or visit tibbits.org.
