How do you prepare for the New Year?
Are you having friends over for good food, good fellowship and a general good time?
Are you going out to a nice restaurant to close your 2022 with a wonderful meal?
Are you getting a planner around and putting all the dates of importance in order before 2023 gets started?
Are you just turning the page to 2023 like it is just another day?
All of these are perfectly wonderful responses to the New Year but in my humble opinion there is something to add no matter what you are doing for the holiday. Actually, I believe there are a few things to get us in the zone to have a great new year.
For starters, what are your plans with God for 2023? I am doing a new Bible reading plan for 2023 called Tear Up Your Bible Plan. You will read through the New Testament twice this year, the Old Testament once. You can find Bible reading plans in your Bible a lot of times, online, or in devotional books or devotional Bibles that you purchase.
How are you letting go of 2022? I am not saying that you need to let go of all things that happened in the year. I for one have some wonderful moments of 2022. Our first grandchild was born, which means our new names Lolli and Pop, Lollipop are now forever a new thing. We had a daughter get married and a daughter get engaged. It was a big year for us and those memoires will last the rest of our lives.
There is a version of a prayer from the Book of Common Prayer that I believe is a great prayer to end a day, begin a day, or in this case end a year and begin another one.
Most merciful God,
We confess that we have sinned against you in thought, word and deed, by what we have done, and by what we have left undone. We have not loved you with our whole heart; we have not loved our neighbors as ourselves. We are truly sorry and we humbly repent. For the sake of your Son Jesus Christ, have mercy on us and forgive us; that we may delight in your will, and walk in your ways, to the glory of your Name. Amen.
Another great way to begin 2023 is to go to worship. If you haven’t been going or if you have never gone before this is an amazing time to begin to worship with other believers. When we worship with others it is like this scripture we find in the Old Testament:
“As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” – Proverbs 27:17
The New Year is a great time to plan to dig into God’s Word, pray and acknowledge that none of us is perfect … just forgiven, journal, and be with other believers!
Receive this scripture from Numbers 6:24-26 (NLT)
May the LORD bless you and protect you.
May the LORD smile on you
and be gracious to you.
May the LORD show you his favor
and give you his peace.
