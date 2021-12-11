FORT WAYNE — The holiday lights that burst onto the downtown scene on Thanksgiving Eve remain available for spectators to enjoy past Christmas and New Year’s.
Weather may also prove more favorable on some nights that follow the big celebration on Thanksgiving Eve, the lines at Coney Island will be more manageable, and there will be more elbow room on most evenings.
Night of Lights 2021 marked record attendance, according to Rick Zolman, events and program manager for the sponsoring Downtown Improvement District.
“We believe that the crowd for Night of Lights was the largest that we’ve seen. It was amazing to see the smiling faces and the joy of the Holiday season,” Zolman said in an email. He added, “We are working to establish a final number of attendees.”
Zolman said the huge Merry Christmas Wreath first appeared on the Wolf & Dessauer department store in 1937. “The Night of Lights started in 1979 and is one of the most tradition rich events in northeast Indiana,” he said.
The wreath — 32 feet in diameter — shines above the I&M Power Center Plaza at Calhoun and Wayne streets.
Crowds also seek out the Santa and His Reindeer display on the north wall of PNC Bank at Main and Calhoun streets. The characters made their debut on the Washington Boulevard side of Wolf & Dessauer department store in 1940. The display is 155 feet long.
Other light features include: Christ Child Festival Nativity Lighting, west end of Aunt Millie’s Building on Pearl Street; Aunt Millie’s Northern Lights multicolored display on the towering east wall of the building; the lighted gardens of the Botanical Conservatory, and more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.