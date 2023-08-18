And I heard the voice of the Lord saying, “Whom shall I send, and who will go for us?” Then I said, “Here I am! Send me.” Isaiah 6:8
Whether we realize it or not, God is calling each of us to serve Him. It isn’t always in the form of being a pastor or minister, a Sunday School leader, or to the missions in a different land. We hear we are called, and we shudder to think of all that we must give up to answer His call. We will try to convince God that maybe He should call someone else for the job and list our flaws to drive home the point that God had made a mistake in His choice. Don’t feel bad, you’re not alone… look at Isaiah chapter 6 and see Isaiah’s revelation of his own insecurities.
Do we allow ourselves to be used by God? Or do we allow our failures and brokenness to dictate our response to Him? Personally speaking, answering God’s call can be very scary; especially when you view yourself as flawed. What I discovered is that God may find us flawed and broken, but He never leaves us as we are found! We must understand that God knows exactly what He is doing, and He knows that we are the right people, at the right time, for the right purpose. No one else can replace us in our calling. Jonah was the only one to deliver the message to Nineveh. Moses was the only one to lead the people out of Egypt. The woman at the well (John chapter 4) was the one who reported to her town Christ. Yes, these are “grand” examples, and they might intimidate you, yet, you don’t have to fear being used by God.
Jesus Himself shared that if we share a glass of water with someone who is in need, we are doing His will. People forget to consider that their everyday life is used by God. People who continually pray, those who offer hospitality to others, people who bring smiles to the faces of those who are having a bad day, and parents who treat their children’s friends as their own children are but a few examples of how God uses each of us. Are you the type of individual that likes to get things done? God can use your gift. Are you a giver? God can use you. Do you like to sing and have a song in your heart? God longs to hear your voice. I can go on, but I’m sure you know where I’m taking you. Many of God’s greatest miracles come from the simple act of saying “Yes, here I am, send me”.
When Isaiah shared with the Lord that he was flawed and not worthy of standing before his holy God, God intervened and made him clean. No matter how we might see ourselves, God sees and knows our abilities as we allow Him to use us. Not only does God bring healing to others and us, but He also grants us peace, strength, and the ability to do things we never imagined we are capable of because we allow ourselves to be used by Him.
I testify that my abilities to write, preach/pastor, counsel, create, and “think outside the box” in helping others are all gifts from God. I have done and said things that afterward I would ask myself, “Did that just happen? I had never thought of …”. And every time, it was the right thing, at the right time, with the right people and the right purpose for God to do the work He needed to do. When I say, “It was me …”, it’s not because of me and my abilities, but because of God’s ability He imparts. The woman at the well is a perfect example of this: because her town knew her and who she was, seeing the change in her life assisted God to help her community to thirst for the same living water she partook in in the presence of Jesus. In fact, the Scriptures share that her community was transformed because of her testimony. Imagine what your life and relationship connections can do when God is able to use you!
The first step is to view yourself through the eyes of God: try to see what God sees in you and not see what the world (or even yourself) sees. We tend to focus on our impossibilities more than our possibilities. This isn’t to create a big ego because, like in Isaiah’s case, standing before a holy God reveals ALL our unworthiness. At the same time, God will cleanse us and then appoint us to His call.
Should we accept to be used by God, we must follow through with the call until its completion. It isn’t until we surrender our all that God can reveal His all in us and to us. The apostle Paul is the perfect example of this. Once Jesus revealed Himself to Paul and Paul submitted to the calling of God, Paul then began to see the real God and His power in action. His life was never the same. Because of Paul said, “Yes, here I am, send me…”, we as believers in today’s life are transformed. Our obedience to God can and will transform lives today and in the future.
I think about my past and see how my life differs from what it is today. Because of my allowing God to use me, my wife, my children, and my grandchildren’s lives are forever changed.
I look forward to how God is going to use these lives to make the world not only a better place but how salvation will be brought to their generations because of their faith. The same can happen with you if you allow yourself to be used by God.
