LAKE GEORGE — Lake George Lutheran Chapel has recently accepted a new pastor: the Rev. Paul Shoemaker.
Shoemaker comes to the 101 lakes area after serving as Head Pastor of Emanuel Lutheran Church in New Haven for 32 years.
“It’ll be fun to get to know everyone and the greater Lake George community,” Shoemaker said.
Shoemaker grew up in Baltimore, Maryland, and graduated from Concordia College in Bronxville, New York, in 1972 before moving to Fort Wayne to attend Concordia Senior College. He graduated in 1974 before moving onto and graduating from Concordia Theological Seminary in 1978.
On many occasions he has had the opportunity to return to Concordia Theological Seminary to speak as a guest lecturer.
Shoemaker has served many congregations in Illinois, Michigan and Indiana and has also served the Indiana District and the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod on various committees and as a convention delegate.
“I’ve really enjoyed being here in the Midwest,” he said. “As I’ve traveled around, God’s people are wonderful all around, but there’s a certain thread here that runs through the culture and people.”
Shoemaker’s various positions of service have also included chairman of the Board of Directors of Star 88.3 Educational Media, chairman of the Board of Directors of LSSI, secretary on the Board of Directors of The Lutheran Foundation and preacher on Worship for Shut-ins, now called Worship Anew, since 1994.
As pastor of Lake George Lutheran Chapel, Shoemaker will commute to Lake George on Fridays and Sundays while continuing to live in Fort Wayne with his wife, Cheri Shoemaker.
“My wife and I plan to visit around,” Shoemaker said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know everybody. Then just learning the culture of the church because every church has its own.”
