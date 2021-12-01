ANGOLA — Trine University’s Chamber Orchestra and University Choir will present their annual Christmas concert beginning at 3 p.m. on Sunday in the T. Furth Center for Performing Arts.
The concert is free and open to the public.
The Whitney Commons Cafe will offer a festive holiday meal for $14.75.
After the program, guests are encouraged to enjoy a display of holiday wreaths in the Rick L. and Vicki L. James University Center.
The University Choir opens the program with:
• “Carol of the Bells,” arranged by Peter Wilhousky
• “ ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas,” by Ken Darby, arranged by Harry Simeone
• “The One Horse Open Sleigh,” by James Pierpont
• “Sleigh Bells,” arranged by Earlene Rentz
• “Star in the East,” a traditional American carol
• “Night of Silence,” by Daniel Kantor.
Marimba soloist Nathan Siders will then perform “Like A Burden Too Heavy” by Brian Blume as the concert transitions to the orchestra portion of the program.
The orchestra will perform:
• “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” arranged by Jack Bullock
• “The Nutcracker Suite,” by Peotr Ilytch Tchaikovsky, arranged by Merle Isaac
• “Cantique de Noel (O Holy Night),” by Adolphe Charles Adam, arranged by Calvin Custer
• “A Vaughan Williams Christmas,” by Ralph Vaughan Williams, arranged by Douglas Wagner, including “Sing a Song of Bethlehem,” “Gloucestershire Wassail” and “Sussex Carol.”
The program will close with the Community Carol Sing Along, as the audience and choir join the orchestra for “Joy To The World,” “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” and “Silent Night.”
