ANGOLA — Once again, members of the Builders Association of Northeast Indiana want to see what the next generation of home builders can create with their LEGOs in the 4th Annual LEGO Build-Off.
"Our members want to see what the next generation of home builders and trade professionals are capable of," said information from BANI. "Get out your LEGOs and start building!"
Entries must be from children ages 6-15 who reside in Steuben, LaGrange, Noble and DeKalb counties. The age divisions will be 6-10 and 11-15.
There will be first-, second- and third-place winners from each age bracket, chosen by the BANI board member judges.
There will also be a People’s Choice category decided via "likes" that are registered on the LEGO contest album of the BANI Facebook page
The album will be posted April 1 with Facebook voting taking place April 1-9. First-, second- and third-place awards will be given as well as a prize for people’s choice. Each winner will receive a new LEGO set.
All entries must be submitted by March 31 to ian@ba-ni.com or via private message to BANI’s Facebook page. Entries must include the child’s first name, age and county, as well as a photo of the finished project (please do not include the child within the photo).
Rules:
• You may build anything you want, with however many pieces you want. Be creative and make your own design.
• All entries must be received by midnight on March 31. Winners will be announced April 10.
Here are a few other rules:
• One entry per child.
• Give the design a name or title. If you wish to submit a brief description about your creation you may but it is not required.
• Lastly, HAVE FUN!
The Build-Off is made possible by Four Seasons Design & Remodeling, Home Lumber, Homes by JICI, J.O. Mory and Bob Buescher Homes.
For questions, contact Ian Garner at ian@ba-ni.com.
