FREMONT — The Buehrer Family Christian Band will be in concert at The Olde York Church, 8740 E. 300N, on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The theme will center on praise and thanksgiving for all of God’s loving faithfulness that has graced the country church throughout the past 20 years since its doors reopened.
Pastor Sam and Serena Hoffman — who just celebrated their 40th anniversary in October — invite the community to this special gathering at Olde York, where they have been for the past 20 years of ministry.
A recording of the service will be posted after the concert on the church’s YouTube and Facebook page for those who are unwell or otherwise unable to attend.
After the concert, the Buehrers will have original art and books available for purchase, a wonderful opportunity to accomplish some local Christmas shopping while supporting this music ministry.
Contact Pastor Sam for further details at 495-1911.
