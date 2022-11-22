The annual Celebration of Christmas at the historic Powers Church will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m.
The service will include a reading of the Christmas story in the King James version of the Bible. Those attending will sing Christmas carols and enjoy special performances from the musicians.
The public is invited to attend and enjoy the service.
Several area musicians are participating in the service. Jerry Sonner, Susan Sonner and Sally Mowry will greet visitors with Christmas carols played on dulcimers.
Program director Kathy Aldrich and Bill SanGiacomo will read the Christmas story with participation in song from the congregation. Blake Stevenson will lead the congregation in singing, accompanied by his guitar.
Because there is no heat in the building, everyone is encouraged to dress warmly, bring a blanket or quilt and enjoy stepping back more than 100 years to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas. Hot cider and cookies will be provided after the 30-minute service.
Powers Church is a local historic site listed on The National Register of Historic Places. It was built in 1876 and contains original woodwork, wood stoves and 1880s wallpaper. Kerosene lights provide the lighting.
The church has been undergoing much restoration work over the past several years. Just last week The Powers Church and Cemetery Association was awarded the Indiana Historic Preservation Award for 2022 from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources Division of Historic Preservation and Archaeology.
The church is located eight miles east of Angola, just north of U.S. 20 on Old S.R. 1.
For more information call 668-5908 or visit the website powerschurch.org.
