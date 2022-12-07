ANGOLA — The Pleasant Lake Lions Club will be holding its annual citrus sale on Saturday.
The sale will take place at the Aspen Dental parking lot in Angola Square Shopping Center in the 1600 block of North Wayne Street from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Lions will be offering fresh navel oranges and red grapefruit. Also available will be mixed cartons. A carton is 20 pounds and costs $20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.