FORT WAYNE — Sometimes, unfortunate circumstances may lead to some customers needing assistance or help to pay their electric bills.
Indiana Michigan Power is powering the next energy saving idea as it offers a variety of payment options and programs, including grants to help qualified Indiana customers with their bill and weatherization improvements, if qualified.
I&M offers grants, programs and payment assistance plans, and wants to remind customers I&M is here to help them if they experience an economic hardship. The reminder comes during National Energy Awareness Month, which encourages the government and organizations to raise awareness of the importance of sustainability and managing the nation’s energy resources.
“Helping our customers save energy and money while bringing value to their daily lives is important to Indiana Michigan Power,” said Gina Kostoff, I&M’s Energy Efficiency Residential Liaison manager. “I&M is empowering customers with programs, flexible payments plans, rebates and energy efficiency tips to help create a safe and efficient home for their families.”
In 2020, I&M helped nearly 157,000 customers with payment assistance plans and through various local community, state and federal organizations totaling more than $67 million. More than 130,000 Hoosiers and more than 26,000 Michigan residents received financial assistance and signed up for payment plans.
Neighbor to Neighbor program
I&M collaborates with the Dollar Energy Fund and local organizations to provide grants to help customers pay their electric bills. The Neighbor to Neighbor program helps low-income customers get back on their feet.
Since 2018, nearly 1,200 customers have received grants totaling nearly $270,000, thanks to the support/help from I&M and local organizations.
Now, I&M customers in Indiana can apply for winter heating grants. Customers can also help their neighbors in need by donating to the Neighbor to Neighbor program. Since 2018, customers have donated more than $97,000 to the Neighbor to Neighbor fund. For more information, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/PaymentAssistance.
Flexible payment options
I&M also provides customers with additional time to pay their bills and offers payment plans.
I&M helped more than 100,000 Indiana customers with payment arrangements in 2020 alone. I&M offers payment extensions, which gives customers a few more days to pay their bill in full. Additionally, the company also offers extended payment arrangements, enabling customer to spread out their payments over a few months.
Local and federal assistance
I&M works with local and federal organizations to help customers find local and federal assistance. Together, these community partnerships have assisted more than 28,000 customers with paying their utility bills.
Customers can call 211 or visit IN211.org for information about utility, housing, health care and many other types of assistance. They can also find a listing of local and federal assistance agencies on ElectricIdeas.com/Home.
Saving energy at home
Customers can save at home by establishing easy, no-cost energy habits. I&M provides more than 100 tips on ElectricIdeas.com/Tips to help residential and business customers save energy. Customers can also find rebates and energy-saving products at ElectricIdeas.com/Home.
Income-qualified customers — those who make no more than 200% of the Federal Poverty Level — can sign up for a Virtual Home Energy Checkup. For a family of four, the yearly income level is $53,004. Those customers will also receive an energy saving kit valued at up to $48 shipped directly to their home. Please visit ElectricIdeas.com/IQW to learn more and sign up.
If the home qualifies, I&M can assist in scheduling recommended weatherization improvements with a qualified contactor and may be able to provide up to $4,000 in improvements. Visit Income Qualified Home Energy Checkup / Weatherproofing (electricideas.com) to learn more.
For more information and qualification details on these programs or services, call (800) 311-4634 or visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/PaymentAssistance.
