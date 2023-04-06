HAMILTON — Master's Voice from Bristow, Oklahoma, will be live in concert at The Hamilton Life Center on Saturday, April 15.
Master's Voice has become one of Hamilton Life Center’s most popular quartets.
Along with their amazing high tenor and low low bass, their stage comedy, playing of multiple instruments and spot on message is second to none, said concert organizer and emcee Marc Hamman.
"These guys are pros. Master's Voice may be the best quartet you will ever hear! You really have to see them in person to understand just how good they are. We are ecstatic that they are coming to be our concert season opener," Hamman said.
Master's Voice was recently featured on the main stage of the National Quartet Convention and are now charting songs nationally.
"Come and join Ricky, T.J., Lathan and Jerry for a great evening of amazing four-part harmony fun," Hamman said.
Doors/Concessions open at 6 p.m.
The opening act, Redeemed, starts at 6:30pm.
Master's Voice takes the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $10 at the door.
Season tickets for all eight 2023 concerts will be available opening night only for $65. An offering will also be taken.
