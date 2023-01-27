Have you ever written a note to God? Your own Psalm?
I have a Spiritual Director. She could also be called my spiritual “coach,” and with all the things that January has been throwing at me, I have been struggling. I have not struggled with my faith but with fear. I have also struggled with being able to see the forest for the trees. Have you ever been there where grieving or fear or insert the item is keeping you from seeing the details of the picture? On Wednesday, she had me be in silence. I read gobs of devotionals. I read scripture. I made Protestant prayer beads for myself and a few friends. Then I wrote a Psalm of lament.
What is lament?
Lament is defined as a “passionate expression of grief or sorrow.”
So here is my conversation with God, my own personal Psalmish writing:
How long, O Lord? How long?
How much? O Lord, how much?
Will my weeping last the month — the year?
Will I continue to live in fear?
Will this Tuesday bring pain? More pain?
Or this Thursday? Bring .. pain, heartache, calamity?
Will I continue to have fear?
Feel afraid —- this month? This year?
How long, O Lord? How long?
As the snow covers the ground & life prepares to spring back shortly
— will my joy? My Confidence?
Yes, — JOY comes in the morning.
BUT fear — fear washes over me —during the day, at night;
With calls of more pain — frustration — disappointment.
Fear not — You say
How? How can that be?
How long, O Lord? How long?
And yet — And yet — in my pain
There YOU are.
In the sunrise & the sunset that wash upon me —-
Warm me of promises of a NEW day — There YOU are.
In the gentle falling of snow — each flake falling quietly
Yet adding up to unlimited beauty — each different & special
There you are in the gift of seasons — There YOU are.
In the way, the sun kisses goodbye on the horizon & the moon bids evening a welcome
And the light of night bathes the earth & shines in the darkness —There YOU are.
There YOU are saying —
Come– COME to ME
Tired, broken, afraid, sad, filled, and filling with worry.
Come — Come
Come into a silent moment as long as you need —
Come into my light
Into my presence
Into MY WORD
Into my arms
Come to me — forever is how long. Come to ME.
I am not David, who wrote beautiful words like Psalm 23 and Psalm 121. I am not like other Psalmists who wrote, and we still, thousands of years later learn them and explore how they teach us about God. I am a wife, a mother, a Lolli (our name for grandma), I am a learner, a shepherd, and more names, but the pursuer of Christ is the most important. So, despite not understanding how so many things could go wrong and continue to go wrong this month, I choose faith. I choose silence over words at times. I choose to cling to God but still ask hard questions. God can and will continue to handle the hard questions. How long, O Lord, is a question many of us ask. I hope you hear that still, small voice that responds, I am here.
1 Kings 19:11-13.
”Then He said, ‘Go out, and stand on the mountain before the Lord.’ And behold, the Lord passed by, and a great and strong wind tore into the mountains and broke the rocks in pieces before the Lord, but the Lord was not in the wind, and after the wind an earthquake, but the Lord was not in the earthquake; 12 and after the earthquake a fire, but the Lord was not in the fire; and after the fire [a]a still small voice.
13 “So it was, when Elijah heard it, that he wrapped his face in his mantle and went out and stood in the entrance of the cave. Suddenly, a voice came to him and said, ‘What are you doing here, Elijah?’”
I am straining to hear the still, small voice! I am also thankful that this week the calendar flips to February! Try writing this week to God and see how closer you might feel.
