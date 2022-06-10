I love summer and reading something new for the summer!
I love our libraries. Some of my favorite memories from childhood were walking to the library and participating in the summer reading plan! I love getting a new book and actually shopping at bookstores. The cover draws me in!
I love getting a new Bible. My husband always teases me that the endings are the same. Yet, I am drawn to different versions. I have a Bible that travels well in my carry-on or suitcase. It is light and compact. I have two preaching Bibles. One is an NIV, and one is an ESV and they lat flat no matter where it is in my Bible, easy to hold as you preach.
What are you reading this summer?
There will be 31 days in July, so that is a great time to read a chapter from the Book of Proverbs daily. While the world comes alive with summer life, it could be a great time to turn to the book of Genesis and its beginning! It is a good reminder of the wonderful creation we see alive with summer activity. If I were going to read one book of the New Testament, I would read the Gospel of John or Romans. I love to read the book of Esther. As my friend Pastor Josh reminded me today of a great verse, "For if you remain silent at this time, relief and deliverance for the Jews will arise from another place, but you and your father's family will perish. And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?" Esther 4:14
I love to sip my hot tea and read on the back deck or in a screened-in gazebo in the summer. If it is sweltering, maybe an iced tea or iced coffee. I am reading from a great devotional I would recommend adding to your reading list for the summer, Henri Nowen's You Are the Beloved: Daily Meditations for Spiritual Living!
If you are looking for a great book to read to help with exploring Spirituality or to learn more about your faith journey, I would recommend the following:
• Emotionally Healthy Discipleship: Moving from Shallow Christianity to Deep Transformation by Peter Scazzero
• OPEN ROAD: The Adventure of a Breakthrough Prayer Initiative (The Greatest Expedition) by Sue Nilson Kibbey
• Leading a Life with God: The Practice of Spiritual Leadership by Daniel Wolpert
• Grace Is Greater: God's Plan to Overcome Your Past, Redeem Your Pain, and Rewrite Your Story by Kyle Idleman
I say this a lot to my flock, "remain teachable." So, this summer, let's take some sweet time to remain teachable and soak up some good scripture and good reads!
