Please read John 21:1 – 14.
Transitions are hard. If you are like me, we sometimes don’t like change. And I’m currently involved in a major life change: I am transitioning from being a pastor at Pleasant Lake United Methodist Church to go into pastor a church in Warren, named Solid Rock United Methodist Church. I’ve been at Pleasant Lake for 21 years and I absolutely love serving the community and the people.
However, God has called me to this new church new opportunities and new purpose for this community as well as for my own personal growth. I am eager and excited to go to this new church and to see how God is going to use my gifts and talents there to bring others into a closer relationship with God, to bring healing to the community and harmony to all. And in this transition, I will be going through a great deal of transformation and sometimes this is scary. But my whole trust is in God, and I know that as I move from this area to the new church; God will take care of PLUM Church in this great community.
For some, the transition will be smooth; while for others, it will be a very rough transition. And there will be some who will want to go back to old ways of doing things because the future is unknown and that things are uncertain. These individuals may go back to things that are searching and familiar to them: old habits, thought processes, old traditions and so on. They go back to them because things are comfortable, and they know that they were able to at least survive in these areas. Some people are afraid of change and do not know how to handle the uncertainties as they view their failures more than their strengths. I know because I sometimes battle with this very thing. And yet, it is my faith in God that reminds me to not go backwards but to press on towards the goal that God has for me in my ministry.
In the passage provided, we see the disciples gathered in the uncertainty that they see because of Jesus being crucified, raised from the dead and not knowing whether he was going to remain with them or what Jesus’s plans were for them. These disciples went back to doing what they know best: fishing. They knew that this would provide for their families and take their minds from the loss that they have just experienced. Then we see Jesus appear and then things began to change. The disciples don’t recognize Jesus in the beginning. Jesus gives them a gentle reminder of who he is by doing something that he is done before with the disciples: create a miracle. When these disciples were first called, they were doing the exact same thing — fishing. They were also not having a good day of fishing on that day that Jesus instructed them to do then what he was now instructed them to do today. The results were the same Peter then realized who this man on the shore was. Then we see the reunion between Jesus and his disciples. And if you read on to the end of the chapter; you’ll see what the purpose is for Jesus to meet with especially Peter. He not only reinstates Peter, but he also calls him to go on to minister in various places. It is not recorded anywhere else in the Scriptures that Peter ever went back to fishing. He went on to become an amazing man for God to follow Jesus’s instructions.
In the same way that Peter transitioned from being a fisherman to being a fisher of men we, too, can transition to what God wants to do in our lives, with our lives, and for our lives. And just like us today, Peter and all that God has called to service in the past has felt anxious, worried, concerned, uncertain of what the next step was going to be. At the same time, they did know that God would be with them, and would do some amazing things. We can have the same assurance as we put our hope and trust in God and we allow him to be Lord of our lives. I know that it is hard, but I can promise you from all of my experiences as a believer in Christ that God has never failed. I know that there is a Christian cliché that states God has not failed me yet; however, I don’t like that term because that gives the person a sense of expectation that God will possibly tell us. Rest assured yet is not part of God’s vocabulary when it comes to his promises to us and making sure that he does not let us down. God is not bring us so far to let us down.
I asked that all of you will pray for the various transitions in life: especially those churches who are losing pastors and gaining new pastors. Pray for the transition to run smoothly and that people will get excited about the possibilities as these transitions take place. Beginning in July, I will be one of those people experiencing this very thing.
