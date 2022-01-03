ANGOLA — The Steuben County Republican Women’s Group will meet for its first meeting of 2022 today at 6:30 p.m. at the Pleasant Township Trustee Building, 2510 N. C.R. 200W, Angola.
Guest speaker will be Jodi Smith, president of the Indiana Republican Women.
Smith is active in numerous ways politically. She serves as a lobbyist for Indiana Right to Life and is active in Grassroots, serving as a state director for Susan B. Anthony List working in many states.
Some of her other hats include being a practicing medical nutritionist for the past 40 years. She is the author of “A Gift of Health” and the video series “Steps to Better Health.”
Smith hosted Jodi’s Cupboard for 25 years and was the chef/nutritionist for the television show “Mastering Your Health” and has appeared on numerous television shows and radio programs locally and nationally.
She has served as former food editor of the Saturday Evening Post and currently teaches a variety of cooking classes for several hospitals and cancer groups. She serves on the board of The Gathering Together, a hospice in Plainfield, where people can come to die with dignity at no charge. She also served on the board of the MOYA Foundation, a not-for-profit ministry for children with disabilities in third world countries.
She, and her husband farm organically in Pittsboro, where they are parents to five grown children and 11 grandchildren.
All women are welcome to attend and support the local Republican Party. For more information, call Sandy Duncan at 336-8980 or email sbrady10@gmail.com.
