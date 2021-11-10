COLDWATER, Mich. — The Branch County Community Foundation, ProMedica Foundation and Tibbits Opera Foundation and Arts Council have joined efforts to share ways of “Creating a Community Legacy” through an interactive and informative evening featuring Pamela Jones Davidson at Tibbits Opera House on Thursday.
The three local Foundations, recognizing the importance of keeping legacy gifts local, teamed up to offer an evening of ideas to help persons of all ages plan for the future in a way that supports themselves, their dreams and their community.
“This event is a chance for everyone in the community, at all stages of life, to learn of tools available to meet their own needs and dreams. We have a common commitment to Branch County,” said Community Foundation Executive Director Erica Heminger.
Davidson is President of Davidson Gift Design, a consulting firm specializing in gift planning, planned giving program design and implementation and training. Before forming her own company in 1999, she was a charitable gift planner and consultant for three years with Laura Hansen Dean and Associates in Indianapolis. Prior to that she was with the Indiana University Foundation as its Executive Director of Planned Giving and Associate Counsel.
“Through the event we hope to emphasize the importance of investing in our community,” Heminger said. “All of the gifts we receive, regardless of which organization receives them, helps keep our community vibrant.”
The event is free and opens with a reception at 5:30 p.m., followed by the presentation. Davidson will share ideas and charitable plans to address common needs. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own questions and concerns or learn of the tools and resources available to diversify, simplify or support their charitable dreams.
Reservations can be made at tibbits.org or by calling Tibbits at 517-278-6029.
More information and a complete bio of the speaker can also be found at tibbits.org.
Tibbits Opera House is located at 14 S. Hanchett St.
