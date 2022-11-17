ANGOLA — Board members of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society gathered at Steuben County Community Foundation on Thursday to mark the start of an endowment fund for the Pleasant Lake History Museum.
“Creating an endowment is an important strategy to set aside funds for the future,” said Elten Powers, president of the Pleasant Lake Historical Society.
Through a community effort of generous donations and hours of manual labor, the Pleasant Lake History Museum officially opened in August 2022. The museum spotlights individuals, organizations, places and industries of the Pleasant Lake Community.
“A nonprofit with an endowment sends a signal to the community and donors that the organization is thinking long-term and building assets for its future sustainability,” said Jennifer Danic, president and CEO of the Steuben County Community Foundation. “SSCF is proud to welcome the Pleasant Lake History Museum to its pool of charitable funds.”
To support the Pleasant Lake History Museum, make checks payable to Steuben County Community Foundation, RE: Pleasant Lake History Museum, or visit online at Steubenfoundation.org/donate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.